Women’s Tag Team Title Match Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

January 29, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kayden Carter Katana Chance WWE Raw 2-5-24 Image Credit: WWE

Katana Chance & Kayden Carter will get a rematch for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships on next week’s Raw. Chance and Carter revealed on Monday’s Raw that they will get their rematch for the titles against the Kabuki Warriors. Asuka and Kairi Sane won the titles from Chance and Carter on last week’s Smackdown.

The match is the first announced for next week’s show, which will air live on USA Network.

