wrestling / News
Women’s Tag Team Title Match Set For Tonight’s WWE Raw
WWE has announced a Women’s Tag Team Championship match for tonight’s episode of Raw. Raw GM Adam Pearce announced this afternoon that Bayley and Lyra Valkyria will team up to challenge Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez for the titles on tonight’s show.
The updated card for the show, which airs live tonight on Netflix from Houston, is:
* World Tag Team Championship #1 Contender’s Match: The New Day vs. The Creed Brothers vs. LWO
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Roxanne Perez & Raquel Rodriguez vs. Bayley & Lyra Valkyria
* Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross
* Rusev vs. Sheamus
* Becky Lynch has a proposal for Lyra Valkyria
* CM Punk addresses Gunther to open the show
* Roman Reigns addresses Paul Heyman
#WWERaw GM @ScrapDaddyAP runs down tonight's packed show:
🔥 CM Punk is kicking off #WWERaw!
👊 @itsBayleyWWE & @Real_Valkyria challenge @roxanne_wwe & @RaquelWWE for the Women's Tag Team Titles!
☝️ We'll hear from @WWERomanReigns following his return last week!
AND SO MUCH… pic.twitter.com/i7Alq47c1S
— WWE (@WWE) July 21, 2025
More Trending Stories
- CM Punk Reveals The Secret To Going Over Time On Segments in WWE and Getting Away With It
- Elayna Black Announces She’s Taking A Break From Wrestling, Wants To Protect Her Mental Health
- Shayna Baszler Losing Hope That She’ll Finish The Story With Rhea Ripley’s Stinkface
- Backstage Notes on Who WWE Is Grooming as Their Future Headlining Stars