Women’s Tag Team Title Match Set For Tonight’s WWE Raw

WWE has announced a Women’s Tag Team Championship match for tonight’s episode of Raw. Raw GM Adam Pearce announced this afternoon that Bayley and Lyra Valkyria will team up to challenge Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez for the titles on tonight’s show.

The updated card for the show, which airs live tonight on Netflix from Houston, is:

* World Tag Team Championship #1 Contender’s Match: The New Day vs. The Creed Brothers vs. LWO

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Roxanne Perez & Raquel Rodriguez vs. Bayley & Lyra Valkyria

* Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross

* Rusev vs. Sheamus

* Becky Lynch has a proposal for Lyra Valkyria

* CM Punk addresses Gunther to open the show

* Roman Reigns addresses Paul Heyman