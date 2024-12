WWE has announced a couple of matches and more for next week’s Smackdown. You can see the lineup below for next week’s show, which is being taped tonight and airs next Friday on USA Network:

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Bianca Belair & Naomi vs. Candice LeRae & Nia Jax

* Alex Shelley vs. Johnny Gargano

* The Grayson Waller Effect with guest Braun Strowman