wrestling / News
Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament Match Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
August 8, 2022 | Posted by
Another match in the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament match is set for next week’s episode of Raw. WWE confirmed on tonight’s show that Asuka and Alexa Bliss vs. Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. will take place on next Monday’s episode.
In addition, Riddle will speak and address Seth Rollins’ attack on him from the July 25th episode of Raw on next week’s show.
NEXT WEEK on #WWERaw@AlexaBliss_WWE & @WWEAsuka vs. @WWENikkiASH & @DoudropWWE in the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament pic.twitter.com/3hawplLodi
— WWE (@WWE) August 9, 2022
NEXT MONDAY on #WWERaw
An exclusive interview with @SuperKingofBros following the actions of @WWERollins at #SummerSlam. pic.twitter.com/34BvzaJDSD
— WWE (@WWE) August 9, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Karrion Kross and Scarlett Now Listed On WWE Internal Roster, Update On Creative Plans
- Eric Bischoff Comments On WWE’s Transition Away From The Former McMahon Administration
- More On Vince McMahon Following Retirement, If He Has Any Involvement With WWE, Status of John Laurinaitis
- Tay Conti and Sammy Guevara Are Now Married, Nikki ASH Was One Of The Bridesmaids (Pics)