Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament Match Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

August 8, 2022
WWE Raw 8-15-22 Image Credit: WWE

Another match in the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament match is set for next week’s episode of Raw. WWE confirmed on tonight’s show that Asuka and Alexa Bliss vs. Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. will take place on next Monday’s episode.

In addition, Riddle will speak and address Seth Rollins’ attack on him from the July 25th episode of Raw on next week’s show.

