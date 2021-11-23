Women’s Tag Team Titles Change Hands on WWE Raw

We have new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions following tonight’s episode of Raw. Queen Zelina and Carmella defeated Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. on tonight’s show to capture the championships. You can see highlights from the match below.

The win marks Carmella and Zelina’s first runs with the titles, and ends Nikki and Ripley’s reign at 64 days. They won the championships from Natalya and Tamina on the September 20th episode of Raw.