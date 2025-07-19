Women’s Tag Team Title, US Title Match Announced For WWE Summerslam, Updated Lineup

WWE has announced a Women’s Tag Team Championship match for this year’s Summerslam, which happens in two weeks. Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez will defend against Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss. The match was made on tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown.

Meanwhile, another match made tonight will see Jacob Fatu challenge Solo Sikoa for the United States title inside of a steel cage.

Summerslam happens at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on August 2 and 3. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Undisputed WWE Championship: John Cena (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship: GUNTHER (c) vs. CM Punk

* WWE Women’s Championship: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Jade Cargill

* WWE Women’s World Championship: Naomi (c) vs. Rhea Ripley vs. IYO SKY

* Cage Match for WWE United States Championship: Solo Sikoa (c) vs. Jacob Fatu

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Roxanne Perez & Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss

* WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lyra Valkyria

* Randy Orton & Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul