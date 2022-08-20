wrestling / News
Women’s Tag Title Tournament Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown
August 19, 2022 | Posted by
WWE has announced a semifinal match in the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament and more for next week’s Smackdown. The company announced the following bouts for next week’s episode, which airs next Friday night on FOX:
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament Semifinal Match: Raquel Rodriguez & Aliyah vs. Toxic Attraction
* Ricochet vs. Happy Corbin
Next week's #SmackDown should be a good one! pic.twitter.com/1O8OQyXOmk
— WWE (@WWE) August 20, 2022
