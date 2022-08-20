wrestling / News

Women’s Tag Title Tournament Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown

August 19, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown 8-26-22 Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced a semifinal match in the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament and more for next week’s Smackdown. The company announced the following bouts for next week’s episode, which airs next Friday night on FOX:

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament Semifinal Match: Raquel Rodriguez & Aliyah vs. Toxic Attraction
* Ricochet vs. Happy Corbin

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE Smackdown, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading