Women’s Title Bout, #1 Contenders Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown

WWE has set a WWE Women’s Championship bout and more for next week’s episode of Smackdown. Friday’s episode of Smackdown saw Naomi defeat Tiffany Stratton to earn a shot at Bayley’s title on next week’s episode.

The show also LA Knight and AJ Styles advance in triple threat matches to the #1 contender’s match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Finally, the Street Profits, New Catch Republic, Legado Del Fantasma, and AOP will compete in a four-way match to determine the #1 contenders to A-Town Down Under’s Smackdown Tag Team Championship.

The full announced lineup for next week’s show, which airs live on FOX, is:

* WWE Women’s Championship Match: Bayley vs. Naomi

* Smackdown Tag Team Titles #1 Contenders Match: Street Profits vs. New Catch Republic vs. Legado Del Fantasma vs. AOP

* Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Number #1 Contenders Match: LA Knight vs. AJ Styles