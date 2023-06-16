wrestling / News

Women’s Title Chicago Street Fight Set For Next Week’s ROH TV

June 15, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Ring of Honor - ROH TV Updated Logo Image Credit: ROH

The ROH Women’s Championship will be on the line in a Chicago Street Fight on next week’s ROH TV. On Thursday’s show, it was announced after a couple of altercations between Athena and Kiera Hogan that Athena will finally defend the title against Hogan in the stipulation match on next week’s episode.

The match will be taped on Saturday as part of the AEW Collision premiere event.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

ROH TV, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading