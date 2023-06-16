wrestling / News
Women’s Title Chicago Street Fight Set For Next Week’s ROH TV
June 15, 2023 | Posted by
The ROH Women’s Championship will be on the line in a Chicago Street Fight on next week’s ROH TV. On Thursday’s show, it was announced after a couple of altercations between Athena and Kiera Hogan that Athena will finally defend the title against Hogan in the stipulation match on next week’s episode.
The match will be taped on Saturday as part of the AEW Collision premiere event.
