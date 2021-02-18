Women’s Title Eliminator Tournament Match & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced four matches, including a Women’s Title Eliminator Tournament Match, for next week’s episode of Dynamite. The company announced the following matches for next week’s episode, which airs Wednesday on TNT:

* AEW Women’s Title Eliminator Tournament Semifinals Match: Britt Baker or Anna Jay vs. Tay Conti or Nyla Rose

* Hangman Page vs. Isiah Kassidy

* Ricky Starks & Brian Cage vs. Varsity Blondes

* Jake Hager vs. Brandon Cutler

In addition, a match with FTR and Tully Blanchard taking on Jurassic Express joins Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet vs. Shaq and Jade Cargill for the March 3rd episode of Dynamite: