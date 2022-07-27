wrestling / News
Women’s Title Fatal Four-Way & More Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT
July 26, 2022 | Posted by
New NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions will be crowned on next week’s episode of WWE NXT. WWE announced the following matches on tonight’s show for next week’s episode:
* NXT Women’s Tag Team Title Match: Toxic Attraction vs. Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley vs. Kayden Carter & Katana Chance vs. Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz
* Falls Count Anywhere Match: Solo Sikoa vs. Von Wagner
* Bron Breakker & JD McDonogh contract signing
Next week on #WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/aeRUUkda9U
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 27, 2022
Falls Count Anywhere NEXT WEEK on #WWENXT! @WWESoloSikoa @WWEVonWagner pic.twitter.com/Jqxn0HcnbA
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 27, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Last Night’s WWE Raw Reportedly Mostly Written Before Vince McMahon Left
- Conrad Thompson on Why Ric Flair Is Getting Back Into the Ring One last Time
- Booker T On How Vince McMahon Retiring Will Impact WWE Talent, Sasha Banks & Naomi Potentially Returning
- Eric Bischoff On WWE’s Creative Process Without Vince McMahon, Why He Thinks It’ll Be ‘Greatly Enhanced’