Women’s Title Fatal Four-Way & More Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

New NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions will be crowned on next week’s episode of WWE NXT. WWE announced the following matches on tonight’s show for next week’s episode:

* NXT Women’s Tag Team Title Match: Toxic Attraction vs. Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley vs. Kayden Carter & Katana Chance vs. Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz

* Falls Count Anywhere Match: Solo Sikoa vs. Von Wagner

* Bron Breakker & JD McDonogh contract signing