Women’s Title Match Added To AEW Full Gear
All Elite Wrestling has announced an AEW Women’s title match for Full Gear, with Riho defending against Emi Sakura. The PPV happens this Saturday from the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore. Here is the card so far:
*AEW World Championship: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Cody
*AEW Women’s Championship: Riho (c) vs. Emi Sakura
*Lights Out Unsanctioned Match: Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley
* Adam Page vs. PAC
* The Young Bucks vs. Ortiz and Santana
* Britt Baker vs. Bea Priestley (Buy-In)
The #AEW Women's World Championship will be defended at #AEWFullGear when @riho_gtmv puts her championship on the line against @EmiSakura_gtmv
Full Gear broadcasts LIVE from Baltimore this SATURDAY night, and is available on all major providers, @FiteTV @ITVWrestling pic.twitter.com/6qLz1unmzo
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) November 6, 2019
