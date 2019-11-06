Women’s Title Match Added To AEW Full Gear

All Elite Wrestling has announced an AEW Women’s title match for Full Gear, with Riho defending against Emi Sakura. The PPV happens this Saturday from the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore. Here is the card so far:

*AEW World Championship: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Cody

*AEW Women’s Championship: Riho (c) vs. Emi Sakura

*Lights Out Unsanctioned Match: Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley

* Adam Page vs. PAC

* The Young Bucks vs. Ortiz and Santana

* Britt Baker vs. Bea Priestley (Buy-In)