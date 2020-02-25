Women’s Title Match Added to AEW Revolution

AEW has added a Women’s Title Match to this weekend’s AEW Revolution PPV. As you can see below, the company announced on Monday that Nyla Rose will defend her title against Kris Statlander on the PPV, which takes place on Saturday from Chicago, Illinois.

The updated card for the show is:

* AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. Chris Jericho

* AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Kris Statlander vs. Nyla Rose

* AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: The Young Bucks vs. Kenny Omega and Hangman Page

* MJF vs. Cody Rhodes

* Jake Hager vs. Dustin Rhodes

* Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin