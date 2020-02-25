wrestling / News
Women’s Title Match Added to AEW Revolution
AEW has added a Women’s Title Match to this weekend’s AEW Revolution PPV. As you can see below, the company announced on Monday that Nyla Rose will defend her title against Kris Statlander on the PPV, which takes place on Saturday from Chicago, Illinois.
The updated card for the show is:
* AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. Chris Jericho
* AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Kris Statlander vs. Nyla Rose
* AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: The Young Bucks vs. Kenny Omega and Hangman Page
* MJF vs. Cody Rhodes
* Jake Hager vs. Dustin Rhodes
* Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin
BREAKING NEWS
A new match has been added to #AEWRevolution#AEW Women's World Championship Match@callmekrisstat vs. @nylarosebeast (c)
Who is leaving Chicago with the championship held high?
Get your tickets at https://t.co/5WsWwyDkwZ or watch the PPV at @brlive or @fitetv pic.twitter.com/vULRVhITlw
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) February 25, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Shawn Spears On Wanting to Turn Heel in WWE, How He Came Up With His AEW Heel Character
- Bruce Prichard on Rock’s Contract Not Getting Renewed in 2004, Rock Being Pushed to Distance Himself From WWE
- Jim Ross Believes Jim Cornette’s Outspoken Personality Is Preventing a WWE Hall of Fame Induction for Midnight Express
- Jim Ross Discusses WCW’s Decision to Push Lex Luger As Their Top Face in 1990, Ric Flair Not Wanting to Pass the Torch