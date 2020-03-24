Women’s Title Match Likely To Headline Night One Of Wrestlemania

In a new post from WrestleVotes, it was revealed that a women’s title match, likely Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler for the RAW women’s title, will headline night one of Wrestlemania. The lineup is still being decided but for now it appears there will be sixteen matches total with eight on each night.

Talked with a source who said don’t be surprised to see a women’s match (Becky v Baszler) as the “main event” on the Saturday portion of WrestleMania. Lineup is being worked on now, upwards of 16 total matches. Likely 8 per show. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) March 24, 2020

Here’s the lineup for the show so far:

* WWE Championship Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Brock Lesnar

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. Bill Goldberg

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley

* RAW Women’s Championship Match: Shayna Baszler vs. Becky Lynch

* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Bayley vs. Sasha Banks vs. Lacey Evans vs. Tamina vs. Naomi

* Bone Yard Match: The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles

* Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: The Miz & John Morrison vs. Either New Day or The Usos

* Raw Tag Team Championship Match: The Street Profits vs. Andrade & Angel Garza

* Last Man Standing Match: Randy Orton vs. Edge

* John Cena vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt

* Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley

* Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

* Elias vs. King Corbin