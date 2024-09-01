wrestling / News

Women’s Title Match and More Set For Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite

August 31, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

AEW has set two matches for Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite on TBS, including a Women’s world title match. Mariah May will defend the belt against Nyla Rose, in what is dubbed ‘Beauty vs. Native Beast.’ Meanwhile, PAC, Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta will battle Will Ospreay, Orange Cassidy & Kyle O’Reilly.

AEW Dynamite, Joseph Lee

