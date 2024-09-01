Women’s Title Match and More Set For Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has set two matches for Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite on TBS, including a Women’s world title match. Mariah May will defend the belt against Nyla Rose, in what is dubbed ‘Beauty vs. Native Beast.’ Meanwhile, PAC, Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta will battle Will Ospreay, Orange Cassidy & Kyle O’Reilly.

"The Bastard" PAC is NOT content and NOT waiting any longer to get a crack at @WillOspreay!

Orange Cassidy and Kyle O'Reilly have an idea of how to make that happen THIS WEDNESDAY on #AEWDynamite! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@BASTARDPAC | @KORcombat | @orangecassidy |… pic.twitter.com/Ak3aZWoChd — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 1, 2024