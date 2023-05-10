wrestling / News

Women’s Title Match & More Announced For ROH TV

May 9, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Ring of Honor has added a couple of title matches and more to this week’s episode of ROH TV. You can see the full announced card below for the show, which airs Thursday on WatchROH.com:

* ROH Television Championship Match: Samoa Joe vs. Blake Christian
* ROH Women’s Championship Match: Athena vs. Skye Blue
* Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta vs. Rhett Titus & Tracy Williams
* The Dark Order vs. Josh Woods, Jeeves Kay, Slim J & Sonny Kiss
* Brian Cage, Kaun & Toa Liona vs. Adam Priest, Lucky Ali & Victor Benjamin
* The Righteous vs. The Infantry
* Kyle Fletcher vs. Tony Deppen
* Robyn Renegade vs. Vert Vixen
* Anthony Henry vs. AR Fox
* Ninja Mack vs. Willie Mack
* Mark Briscoe vs. Shane Taylor

