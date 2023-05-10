Women’s Title Match & More Announced For ROH TV

Ring of Honor has added a couple of title matches and more to this week’s episode of ROH TV. You can see the full announced card below for the show, which airs Thursday on WatchROH.com:

* ROH Television Championship Match: Samoa Joe vs. Blake Christian

* ROH Women’s Championship Match: Athena vs. Skye Blue

* Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta vs. Rhett Titus & Tracy Williams

* The Dark Order vs. Josh Woods, Jeeves Kay, Slim J & Sonny Kiss

* Brian Cage, Kaun & Toa Liona vs. Adam Priest, Lucky Ali & Victor Benjamin

* The Righteous vs. The Infantry

* Kyle Fletcher vs. Tony Deppen

* Robyn Renegade vs. Vert Vixen

* Anthony Henry vs. AR Fox

* Ninja Mack vs. Willie Mack

* Mark Briscoe vs. Shane Taylor