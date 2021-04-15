Women’s Title Match & More Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced an AEW Women’s Championship match and more for next week’s episode of Dynamite. The company announced that Hikaru Shida will defend her championship aganst Tay Conti on next week’s show.

The full card for the show is as follows:

* AEW Women’s Championship Match: Hikaru Shida vs. Tay Conti

* Christian Cage vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

* Ricky Starks vs. Adam Page

* Penta El Zero M vs. Trent