Women’s Title Match & More Set For First WWE Smackdown Of 2024

WWE has announced several matches for the New Year’s Revolution episode of Smackdown. You can check out the card below for the show, which airs in two weeks on January 5th live on FOX:

* WWE Women’s Championship Match: IYO SKY vs. Michin

* Winner Faces Gets Undisputed WWE Championship Match at Royal Rumble: Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles vs. LA Knight

* WWE US Championship Tournament Finals: Kevin Owens vs. Santos Escobar

* Butch & TBA vs. Pretty Deadly