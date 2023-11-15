wrestling / News
Women’s Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT
November 14, 2023 | Posted by
WWE has announced an NXT Women Championship match and more for next week’s episode of NXT. You can see the card below for next week’s show, which airs Tuesday night on USA Network:
* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Lyra Valkyria vs. Xia Li
* NXT Heritage Cup Championship Match: Noam Dar vs. Chad Gable
* Men’s Iron Survivor Qualifying Match: TBA vs. TBA
* Women’s Iron Survivor Qualifying Match: TBA vs. TBA
* Malik Blade & Edris Enofe vs. Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo
* Eddy Thorpe vs. Charlie Dempsey
