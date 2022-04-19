wrestling / News
Women’s Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
April 18, 2022 | Posted by
WWE has set a Raw Women’s Championship match and more for next week’s episode of Raw. WWE announced the following for next Monday’s show, which airs live on USA Network:
* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair vs. Sonya Deville
* Arm Wrestling Challenge: Bobby Lashley vs. Omos
Who ya got next Monday when @BiancaBelairWWE defends the #WWERaw #WomensTitle against @SonyaDevilleWWE? pic.twitter.com/hJ1poc0LhR
— WWE (@WWE) April 19, 2022
NEXT MONDAY when #WWERaw comes to Knoxville (don't tell @SamiZayn!)@fightbobby vs. @TheGiantOmos in an ARM WRESTLING MATCH!@The305MVP pic.twitter.com/4HF6fHVjIN
— WWE (@WWE) April 19, 2022
