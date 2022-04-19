wrestling / News

Women’s Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

April 18, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw 4-25-22 Image Credit: WWE

WWE has set a Raw Women’s Championship match and more for next week’s episode of Raw. WWE announced the following for next Monday’s show, which airs live on USA Network:

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair vs. Sonya Deville
* Arm Wrestling Challenge: Bobby Lashley vs. Omos

