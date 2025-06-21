wrestling / News
Women’s Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown
June 20, 2025 | Posted by
WWE has announced three title matches for next week’s episode of Smackdown. The following matches are set for next week’s show, which airs live on WWE Smackdown and is the final episode before King & Queen of the Ring on Saturday:
* WWE Women’s Championship Last Woman Standing Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Nia Jax
* WWE Tag Team Championship Match: Street Profits vs. Joe Gacy & Dexter Lumis
* WWE Women’s United States Championship Match: Zelina Vega vs. Giulia
