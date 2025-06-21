Women’s Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown

WWE has announced three title matches for next week’s episode of Smackdown. The following matches are set for next week’s show, which airs live on WWE Smackdown and is the final episode before King & Queen of the Ring on Saturday:

* WWE Women’s Championship Last Woman Standing Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Nia Jax

* WWE Tag Team Championship Match: Street Profits vs. Joe Gacy & Dexter Lumis

* WWE Women’s United States Championship Match: Zelina Vega vs. Giulia