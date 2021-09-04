Women’s Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

WWE has set a Women’s Championship match and more for next week’s episode of Raw. WWE announced that Charlotte Flair will defend her title against Nia Jax on Monday’s show after Jax defeated Flair in a non-title match earlier this week.

Also announced was a #1 Contender’s Tag Team Turmoil match, with the winners getting a shot at RKBro’s Raw Tag Team Titles. The participants in the match will be:

* AJ Styles and Omos

* The Viking Raiders

* Lucha House Party

* Jinder Mahal and Veer

* T-BAR and MACE

* Mustafa Ali and Mansoor

* The New Day

Raw airs Monday night from Miami, Florida live on USA Network.