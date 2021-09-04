wrestling / News
Women’s Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
September 3, 2021 | Posted by
WWE has set a Women’s Championship match and more for next week’s episode of Raw. WWE announced that Charlotte Flair will defend her title against Nia Jax on Monday’s show after Jax defeated Flair in a non-title match earlier this week.
Also announced was a #1 Contender’s Tag Team Turmoil match, with the winners getting a shot at RKBro’s Raw Tag Team Titles. The participants in the match will be:
* AJ Styles and Omos
* The Viking Raiders
* Lucha House Party
* Jinder Mahal and Veer
* T-BAR and MACE
* Mustafa Ali and Mansoor
* The New Day
Raw airs Monday night from Miami, Florida live on USA Network.