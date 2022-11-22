wrestling / News

Women’s Title Match & More Set For This Week’s NWA Powerrr

November 21, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NWA Powerrr 11-22-22 Image Credit: NWA

NWA Powerrr airs this Tuesday, and the lineup includes an NWA Women’s World Championship match and more. The NWA announced the following lineup for the show, which airs tomorrow on FITE TV:

* NWA World Women’s Championship Match: Kamille vs. Jazmin Allure
* WildKat Sports Revolution Championship Match: Chuck Devine vs. Nathan Bradley
* Matt Lancie & EC3 vs. Thom Latimer & Danny Flamingo
* Thrillbilly Silas vs. Cyon

