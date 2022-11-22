wrestling / News
Women’s Title Match & More Set For This Week’s NWA Powerrr
November 21, 2022 | Posted by
NWA Powerrr airs this Tuesday, and the lineup includes an NWA Women’s World Championship match and more. The NWA announced the following lineup for the show, which airs tomorrow on FITE TV:
* NWA World Women’s Championship Match: Kamille vs. Jazmin Allure
* WildKat Sports Revolution Championship Match: Chuck Devine vs. Nathan Bradley
* Matt Lancie & EC3 vs. Thom Latimer & Danny Flamingo
* Thrillbilly Silas vs. Cyon
🔜TOMORROW on #NWAPowerrr⚡️⚡️
EC3 & Lancie vs Latimer & Flamingo
Kamille vs. Allure
Silas vs. Cyon
Bradley vs Devine
[ Nov. 22 | 6:05pm ET | #FITE | https://t.co/qRrUkTzBXN ] pic.twitter.com/oUnHLr1you
— FITE (@FiteTV) November 22, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Booker T Thinks Nick Aldis Is ‘Past His Prime,’ Says Bringing NWA Back Was An ‘Impossible’ Task
- Maryse Enjoys Cabo in a Bikini, Rhea Ripley, Trish Stratus, Maxxine Dupri Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week
- More Backstage Details on Return of The Elite at AEW Full Gear, Usage of Kansas Song
- Tony Khan Gives Updates On Miro, Andrade El Idolo, Hangman Page & Adam Cole After AEW Full Gear