Women’s Title Match and More Set For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

Nick Aldis has announced several matches for tonight’s episode of WWE Friday Night Smackdown on the USA Network. They include a Women’s title match as Tiffany Stratton will defend against Nia Jax. Meanwhile, there will be two Money in the Bank qualifying matches. You can find the lineup below:

* WWE Women’s Championship: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Nia Jax

* Men’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Jimmy Uso vs. Rey Fenix vs. Solo Sikoa

* Women’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Chelsea Green vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Michin