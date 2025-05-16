wrestling / News
Women’s Title Match and More Set For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown
Nick Aldis has announced several matches for tonight’s episode of WWE Friday Night Smackdown on the USA Network. They include a Women’s title match as Tiffany Stratton will defend against Nia Jax. Meanwhile, there will be two Money in the Bank qualifying matches. You can find the lineup below:
* WWE Women’s Championship: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Nia Jax
* Men’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Jimmy Uso vs. Rey Fenix vs. Solo Sikoa
* Women’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Chelsea Green vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Michin
