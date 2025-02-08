Women’s Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown

WWE has announced a Women’s Championship match and more for next week’s episode of Smackdown. It was announced on tonight’s show that the following matches will take place on next week’s episode:

* WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton vs. Nia Jax

* Men’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Jacob Fatu vs. Braun Strowman vs. Damian Priest

* Women’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Chelsea Green vs. Naomi