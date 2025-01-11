wrestling / News

Women’s Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown

January 10, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown 1-17-25 Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced an Women’s Championship match and more for next week’s episode of Smackdown. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs next Friday on USA Network:

* WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton vs. Bayley
* Motor City Machine Guns vs. Los Garza
* Solo Sikoa returns

