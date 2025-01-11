wrestling / News
Women’s Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown
January 10, 2025
WWE has announced an Women’s Championship match and more for next week’s episode of Smackdown. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs next Friday on USA Network:
* WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton vs. Bayley
* Motor City Machine Guns vs. Los Garza
* Solo Sikoa returns
