Women’s Title Match and More set for Next Week’s AEW Collision

All Elite Wrestling has announced three matches for next week’s episode of AEW Collision, including a women’s title match. It will be a rubber match as Mariah May defend against Anna Jay in a no DQ match. The lineup includes:

* Last Chance, No DQ Match for AEW Women’s World Championship: Mariah May (c) vs. Anna Jay

* Full Gear Contenders Series: La Faccion Ingobernable vs. The Acclaimed

* Johnny TV vs. Daniel Garcia