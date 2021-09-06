wrestling / News
Women’s Title Match Official For ROH Death Before Dishonor
September 6, 2021
After this weekend’s ROH TV, Miranda Alize and Rok-C won their semifinal matches and will face each other for the ROH Women’s title at Death Before Dishonor. Alize defeated Alex Gracia, Nicole Savoy and Trish Adora to get to the tournament finals. Rok-C defeated Sumie Sakai, Quinn McKay and Angelina Love.
Death Before Dishonor happens at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Saturday.
