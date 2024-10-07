wrestling / News
Women’s Title Match Reportedly Changed at WWE Bad Blood
October 7, 2024 | Posted by
As previously reported, Rhea Ripley defeated Liv Morgan at WWE Bad Blood, although she didn’t win the title. Ripley won by disqualification when Raquel Rodriguz attacked her. According to Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, this was not the original plan for the finish.
He wrote: “Liv Morgan was favored to win tonight at WWE Bad Blood. BUT, because the finish got changed on the spot, if you bet on Rhea Ripley, you earned some coin.”
Liv Morgan was favored to win tonight at WWE Bad Blood by @BetOnline_ag.
BUT, because the finish got changed on the spot, if you bet on Rhea Ripley, you earned some coin. pic.twitter.com/nDA7lkVM5D
— Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) October 6, 2024
More Trending Stories
- More Details on Kevin Owens’ Attack on Cody Rhodes Following WWE Bad Blood
- Triple H Says WWE Raw on Netflix Will Be ‘WWE in All It’s Glory,’ They Will ‘Turn the Volume Up A Lot’
- Triple H Addresses Goldberg Appearing at WWE Bad Blood, Says ‘Never Say Never’ to One More Match
- The Rock Sends A Message On His Instagram Following WWE Bad Blood