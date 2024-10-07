Women’s Title Match Reportedly Changed at WWE Bad Blood

As previously reported, Rhea Ripley defeated Liv Morgan at WWE Bad Blood, although she didn’t win the title. Ripley won by disqualification when Raquel Rodriguz attacked her. According to Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, this was not the original plan for the finish.

He wrote: “Liv Morgan was favored to win tonight at WWE Bad Blood. BUT, because the finish got changed on the spot, if you bet on Rhea Ripley, you earned some coin.”