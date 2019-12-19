wrestling / News
Women’s Title Match Set For For January 1st AEW Dynamite
– Kris Statlander will kick off the new year with a shot at the AEW Women’s Championship on Dynamite. Statlander earned a shot at Riho and the championship on tonight’s episode of Dynamite with a win over Britt Baker. You can see pics and video from the match below.
Statlander then turned down an offer from Brandi Rhodes to join gthe Nightmare Collective and got attacked by Brandi after Awesome Kong distracted her. The January 1st episode airs from Jacksonville, Florida live on TNT.
.@RealBrittBaker takes Kris for a ride, but don't count out @callmekrisstat just yet! #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/O8xgG5vp7x
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) December 19, 2019
👽 E X T R A T E R R E S T R I A L@callmekrisstat is #1 contender! #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/ohrdvbjiD8
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) December 19, 2019
.@callmekrisstat says 🙅♀️ to joining the #NightmareCollective #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/M8cwya8ijI
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) December 19, 2019
