Women’s Title Match Set For March 10th Episode of WWE NXT
Io Shirai will defend the NXT Women’s Championship in two weeks on NXT. It was announced tonight that Toni Storm will challenge Shirai for the title on the March 10th episode of the show.
The match was confirmed after Storm came out after Shirai defeated Zoey Stark and talked about how Shirai is scared of her. Shirai said that she would fight Storm any time and any place, and William Regal announcd the match later in the show.
The match is the only one currently set for that episode.
IT'S OFFICIAL: Toni Storm will challenge @shirai_io for the #WWENXT #WomensTitle in TWO WEEKS on @USA_Network! pic.twitter.com/LXEANsrkqa
— WWE (@WWE) February 25, 2021
🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨
Per GM @RealKingRegal, @shirai_io will defend her #WWENXT #WomensTitle against Toni Storm in TWO WEEKS on @USA_Network! pic.twitter.com/i1bdAEjK3l
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 25, 2021
