Women’s Title Match Set For NXT UK in Two Weeks, Matches For Next Week
WWE has announced matches for the next two weeks of NXT UK, including an NXT UK Women’s Title match. WWE announced that Kay Lee Ray will defend her championship against Piper Niven in two weeks on the November 19th episode in a Falls Count Anywhere match.
In addition, WWE announced that Rampage Brown will have his first match with NXT UK on next week’s episode, while Trent Seven will face Dave Mastiff in the second of two Heritage Cup Semifinal matches. The winner of that match goes on to face A-Kid in the tournament finals.
You can see our full review of this week’s NXT UK here.
NEXT WEEK on #NXTUK:
➡️ @RampageBrown in action
➡️ @DaveMastiff vs. @trentseven – #NXTUK #HeritageCup Tournament Semifinals
📺 @WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/TrKP7NcVKp
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) November 5, 2020
In TWO WEEKS:
➡️ #NXTUK Women's Champion @Kay_Lee_Ray vs. @viperpiperniven. #FallsCountAnywhere pic.twitter.com/XTdt99hOV9
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) November 5, 2020
