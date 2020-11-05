Women’s Title Match Set For NXT UK in Two Weeks, Matches For Next Week

WWE has announced matches for the next two weeks of NXT UK, including an NXT UK Women’s Title match. WWE announced that Kay Lee Ray will defend her championship against Piper Niven in two weeks on the November 19th episode in a Falls Count Anywhere match.

In addition, WWE announced that Rampage Brown will have his first match with NXT UK on next week’s episode, while Trent Seven will face Dave Mastiff in the second of two Heritage Cup Semifinal matches. The winner of that match goes on to face A-Kid in the tournament finals.

