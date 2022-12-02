wrestling / News
Women’s Title Match Set For ROH Final Battle
Mercedes Martinez’ ROH Women’s Championship defense is official for this month’s Final Battle PPV. AEW announced on Thursday that Martinez will defend her championship against Athena at the December 10th PPV.
You can see the updated lineup below for the show:
* ROH World Championship: Chris Jericho vs. Claudio Castagnoli
* ROH Pure Championship Match: Daniel Garcia vs. Wheeler Yuta
* ROH Women’s Championship Match: Mercedes Martinez vs. Athena
Sat, Dec 10@RingOfHonor #FinalBattle
LIVE on PPV
4pm ET/3pm CT#ROH Women’s World Championship
Mercedes Martinez vs Athena
In a battle of two of the toughest, @ringofhonor Women’s World Champ @RealMMartinez faces @AthenaPalmer_FG @ Final Battle LIVE on PPV, 12/10 in Arlington! pic.twitter.com/1Mp3OMw1z4
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 1, 2022
