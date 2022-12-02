Women’s Title Match Set For ROH Final Battle

Mercedes Martinez’ ROH Women’s Championship defense is official for this month’s Final Battle PPV. AEW announced on Thursday that Martinez will defend her championship against Athena at the December 10th PPV.

You can see the updated lineup below for the show:

* ROH World Championship: Chris Jericho vs. Claudio Castagnoli

* ROH Pure Championship Match: Daniel Garcia vs. Wheeler Yuta

* ROH Women’s Championship Match: Mercedes Martinez vs. Athena