Women’s Title Match Set For This Week’s ROH on HonorClub TV

April 3, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Ring of Honor has announced an ROH Women’s World Championship match for this Thursday’s ROH on HonorClub TV. Athena will defend against Miyu Yamashita. So far, this is the only match announced for the show.

