Women’s Title Match Set For This Week’s ROH on HonorClub TV
April 3, 2023 | Posted by
Ring of Honor has announced an ROH Women’s World Championship match for this Thursday’s ROH on HonorClub TV. Athena will defend against Miyu Yamashita. So far, this is the only match announced for the show.
Your #ROH Women's World champion @AthenaPalmer_FG defends her championship against #MiyuYamashita (@miyu_tjp) this Thursday on #ROH #HonorClub TV at 7/6c!
▶️ https://t.co/c45XmmDylN pic.twitter.com/NLyCjTiQJi
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) April 3, 2023
