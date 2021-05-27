wrestling / News
Women’s Title Match Set For WWE NXT UK In Two Weeks
May 27, 2021 | Posted by
Meiko Satomura’s NXT UK Championship shot will take place in two weeks. On Thursday’s episode of NXT UK, it was announced that Satomura will get her shot at Kay Lee Ray on the June 10th show.
Satomura earned her title shot by winning a Gauntlet Match a couple of weeks ago. NXT UK airs Thursdays on Peacock in the US and WWE Network elsewhere.
In TWO WEEKS: @Kay_Lee_Ray defends against @satomurameiko! #NXTUK pic.twitter.com/v90S0a2Dni
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) May 27, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Details On Xia Li Getting A Big Push And WWE Wanting More International Stars
- WWE RAW Creative Team Reportedly Wants Finn Balor Back On Main Roster
- Booker T Shares Story Of How Much Time Ultimate Warrior Wanted to Train For Before Comeback Match
- WWE Reportedly Held ‘All Hands on Deck’ Staff Meeting Today With Nick Khan