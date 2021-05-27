wrestling / News

Women’s Title Match Set For WWE NXT UK In Two Weeks

May 27, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT UK

Meiko Satomura’s NXT UK Championship shot will take place in two weeks. On Thursday’s episode of NXT UK, it was announced that Satomura will get her shot at Kay Lee Ray on the June 10th show.

Satomura earned her title shot by winning a Gauntlet Match a couple of weeks ago. NXT UK airs Thursdays on Peacock in the US and WWE Network elsewhere.

