Women’s Title Match Set For WWE Clash At The Castle
June 1, 2024 | Posted by
Bayley’s WWE Women’s Championship defense is official for WWE Clash At The Castle. It was announced on Friday night that Bayley will defend her championship against Piper Niven at the June 15th show, as you can see below.
The updated lineup for the show, which airs from Glasgow, Scotland on Peacock and WWE Network, is:
* World Heavyweight Championship Match: Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre
* WWE Women’s Championship Match: Bayley vs. Piper Niven
The WWE Women’s Championship will be on the line when @itsBayleyWWE defends her title against Scotland’s own, @PiperNivenWWE.
WWE Clash at the Castle streams live June 15 at 2pm ET from Glasgow’s @OVOhydro. #WWECastle pic.twitter.com/XmWcOpI5Vr
— WWE (@WWE) June 1, 2024
