Women’s Title Match, Tag Tourney Finals Set for Next Week’s WWE Smackdown

WWE has announced matches for next week’s episode of Smackdown, including a Women’s Championship match and more. The company announced the following matches for next week’s show, which airs Friday night on FOX:

* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Sonya Deville

* Smackdown Tag Team Championship Contender’s Tournament Finals: Braun Strowman & Ricochet vs. Imperium