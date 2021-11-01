wrestling / News

Women’s Title Match To Kick Off Tonight’s WWE RAW

November 1, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Raw

WWE has announced that a women’s title match between Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair will kickoff tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW. WWE is also promoting the continuation of the new rivalry between Big E and Seth Rollins.

