Women’s Title Match To Kick Off Tonight’s WWE RAW
November 1, 2021 | Posted by
WWE has announced that a women’s title match between Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair will kickoff tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW. WWE is also promoting the continuation of the new rivalry between Big E and Seth Rollins.
.@BeckyLynchWWE and @BiancaBelairWWE will KICK OFF #WWERaw tonight in a battle for the Raw #WomensTitle! https://t.co/h7UHE6PIAZ
📺 8/7c @USA_Network pic.twitter.com/SFb3gqSpV2
— WWE (@WWE) November 1, 2021
