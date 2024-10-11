Women’s Title Proving Ground Match Set For Next Week’s ROH TV

Lady Frost will compete in a Women’s Title Proving Ground match on next week’s episode of ROH TV. Thursday night’s show featured a segment in which Frost accused Athena of being scared of Abadon. That led to a match being set up between the two, with Frost getting a shot at the ROH Women’s World Championship if she wins.

The match is set for next week’s show, which airs Thursday on HonorClub.