Women’s Title Proving Ground Match Set For Next Week’s ROH TV
November 14, 2024
Leila Grey will fight for a Women’s World Championship match on next week’s episode of ROH TV. It was announced on Thursday’s episode that Grey will battle Athena in a Proving Ground match on next week’s show.
The match was set up when Grey interrupted a Minion Empowerment Meeting and said she was calling her shot. Athena challenged Grey to a Proving Ground match and the bout was set.
The episode airs next Thursday on HonorClub.
NEXT WEEK on ROH TV!#ROH Women's World Champion @AthenaPalmer_FG enters the PROVING GROUND as she takes on @Miss_LeilaGrey
📺 Watch ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf 7/6c pic.twitter.com/Txz50exyJY
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) November 15, 2024
