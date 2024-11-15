wrestling / News

Women’s Title Proving Ground Match Set For Next Week’s ROH TV

November 14, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
ROH TV 11-21-24

Leila Grey will fight for a Women’s World Championship match on next week’s episode of ROH TV. It was announced on Thursday’s episode that Grey will battle Athena in a Proving Ground match on next week’s show.

The match was set up when Grey interrupted a Minion Empowerment Meeting and said she was calling her shot. Athena challenged Grey to a Proving Ground match and the bout was set.

The episode airs next Thursday on HonorClub.

