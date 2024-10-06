UPDATED: Two Matches and Segments Added to Tuesday’s AEW Dynamite

UPDATE: A TBS title match was also added to Tuesday’s AEW Dynamite as Mercedes Mone will defend against Emi Sakura. Meanwhile, Darby Allin has demanded a face-to-face with Brody King.

“The Queen” Emi Sakura returns to the US to face TBS Champion and #NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Mercedes Moné for BOTH Championships THIS TUESDAY on #AEWDynamite Title Tuesday! Watch #AEWCollision on TNT!@EmiSakura_gtmv | @MercedesVarnado pic.twitter.com/Z6vYuKCNLZ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 6, 2024

The challenge has been made for #AEWWrestleDream, but Darby Allin wants to meet Brody King FACE-TO-FACE on #AEWDynamite Title Tuesday first! Watch #AEWCollision on TNT!@DarbyAllin | @BrodyXKing pic.twitter.com/2MwXZZg0lt — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 6, 2024

Original: A match between Britt Baker and Willow Nightingale was added to Tuesday’s AEW Dynamite, with a women’s title shot on the line. The winner will face Mariah May for the belt at WrestleDream next Saturday. Meanwhile, HOOK is demanding the person who attacked Taz confront him on Tuesday. Here’s the updated lineup:

* AEW TBS Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Emi Sakura

* Winner Gets Women’s Title Match at AEW WrestleDream: Britt Baker vs. Willow Nightingale

* Bryan Danielson & Wheeler Yuta vs. Claudio Castagnoli & PAC

* Darby Allin and Brody King go face-to-face

* HOOK demands answers

#AEWDynamite #TitleTuesday, 10/8

Spokane, WA

Special Time 9pm ET / 8pm CT on TBS Winner gets AEW Women’s World Title Shot at #AEWWrestleDream@RealBrittBaker vs @willowwrestles Who will face @MariahMayx at WrestleDream, Dr. Britt Baker or Willow? Find out Wednesday Night! https://t.co/N4GvwR8TvQ pic.twitter.com/Ybj1Fp4He3 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 6, 2024