UPDATED: Two Matches and Segments Added to Tuesday’s AEW Dynamite

October 5, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

UPDATE: A TBS title match was also added to Tuesday’s AEW Dynamite as Mercedes Mone will defend against Emi Sakura. Meanwhile, Darby Allin has demanded a face-to-face with Brody King.

Original: A match between Britt Baker and Willow Nightingale was added to Tuesday’s AEW Dynamite, with a women’s title shot on the line. The winner will face Mariah May for the belt at WrestleDream next Saturday. Meanwhile, HOOK is demanding the person who attacked Taz confront him on Tuesday. Here’s the updated lineup:

* AEW TBS Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Emi Sakura
* Winner Gets Women’s Title Match at AEW WrestleDream: Britt Baker vs. Willow Nightingale
* Bryan Danielson & Wheeler Yuta vs. Claudio Castagnoli & PAC
* Darby Allin and Brody King go face-to-face
* HOOK demands answers

