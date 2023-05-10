wrestling / News
Women’s Title Tournament Matches & More Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT
May 9, 2023 | Posted by
WWE has announced two Women’s Championship Tournament matches and more for next week’s NXT. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs next Tuesday on USA:
* NXT Women’s Title Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Roxanne Perez vs. Jacy Jayne
* NXT Women’s Title Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Cora Jade vs. Fallon Henley
* Supernova Sessions with guest Dragon Lee
