Women’s TLC Tag Team Match and More Locally Advertised For TLC

– It appears as if WWE could be having its first Women TLC Tag Team match at next month’s TLC PPV. The Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota is currently advertising the following matches:

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship TLC Match: Charlotte Flair & Becky Lynch vs. Kabuki Warriors

* TLC Match: Roman Reigns vs. King Baron Corbin

* Rusev vs. Bobby Lashley (w/Lana)