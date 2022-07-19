Women’s Trios Match Announced For Tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced that TBS Champion Jade Cargill, Kiera Hogan, and Leila Grey are set to team up to face Kris Statlander, Athena, and Willow Nightingale on tomorrow night’s AEW Dynamite.

This will be the second time that The Baddies will team up in trios action, though Red Velvet wrestled in place of Grey during that match back on the April 29th edition of Rampage.

The full card for tomorrow’s Dynamite is below.

* Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Kingston in a Barbwire Everywhere Match with the Jericho Appreciation Society Suspended in Shark Cage

Darby Allin vs. Brody King

* Christian Cage & Luchasaurus vs. Varsity Blonds

* Jon Moxley & Wheeler Yuta vs. Best Friends (Chuck Taylor & Trent Beretta)

* The Baddies (Jade Cargill, Kiera Hogan, & Leila Grey) vs. Kris Statlander, Athena, and Willow Nightingale