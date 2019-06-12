Women’s Triple Threat Bout Added To AEW Fyter Fest

– On the latest episode of Road to AEW Fyter Fest it was announced that Nyla Rose vs. Riho vs. Yuka Sakazaki has been added to the June 29 event.

– Dylan Frymyer, who competed as Sunny Daze in the AEW Casino Battle Royal at Double or Nothing, filed for a trademark on Sunny Daze on May 21.

– You can watch the full episode of Road to Fyter Fest in the video below. Along with announcing the women’s triple threat match and the signing of Shawn Spears, Joey Janela cuts a great promo to build his match against Jon Moxley. In the promo, Janela takes shots at Moxley’s WWE career. Also, Darby Allin, who faces Cody Rhodes at Fyter Fest gives you more insight into his character in a fantastic promo and piece of storytelling.