Women’s TV Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s ROH on HonorClub

January 23, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
ROH On HonorClub 1-30-25 Image Credit: ROH

ROH has announced a Women’s TV Championship match and more for next week’s ROH on HonorClub. You can see the initial lineup below for the show, which airs next Thursday on the ROH streaming service:

* ROH World Women’s TV Championship: Red Velvet vs. Leila Grey
* ROH World TV Championship Proving Ground Match: Komander vs. Lee Johnson

