Women’s TV Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s ROH on HonorClub
ROH has announced a Women’s TV Championship match and more for next week’s ROH on HonorClub. You can see the initial lineup below for the show, which airs next Thursday on the ROH streaming service:
* ROH World Women’s TV Championship: Red Velvet vs. Leila Grey
* ROH World TV Championship Proving Ground Match: Komander vs. Lee Johnson
Former teammates CLASH! @Miss_LeilaGrey gets her shot at the #ROH Women's World TV Title as she takes on the champion @Thee_Red_Velvet NEXT WEEK!
📺 Watch ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxr3sN 7/6c pic.twitter.com/ztLxVYh7sU
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) January 24, 2025
.@BigShottyLee enters the PROVING GROUND as he takes on the ROH World TV Champion @KomandercrMX NEXT WEEK!
📺 Watch ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf 7/6c pic.twitter.com/m9Uq5jz05s
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) January 24, 2025