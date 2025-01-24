Women’s TV Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s ROH on HonorClub

ROH has announced a Women’s TV Championship match and more for next week’s ROH on HonorClub. You can see the initial lineup below for the show, which airs next Thursday on the ROH streaming service:

* ROH World Women’s TV Championship: Red Velvet vs. Leila Grey

* ROH World TV Championship Proving Ground Match: Komander vs. Lee Johnson

Former teammates CLASH! @Miss_LeilaGrey gets her shot at the #ROH Women's World TV Title as she takes on the champion @Thee_Red_Velvet NEXT WEEK! 📺 Watch ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxr3sN 7/6c pic.twitter.com/ztLxVYh7sU — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) January 24, 2025