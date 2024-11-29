wrestling / News
Women’s TV Title Match Set For ROH Final Battle
November 28, 2024 | Posted by
Red Velvet will defend the ROH Women’s TV Championship at ROH Final Battle. It was announced on this week’s ROH TV that Velvet will defend the championship against Leyla Hirsch at the Hammerstein Ballroom show on December 20th.
The match is the first announced for the show, which will air live on HonorClub.
FRIDAY Dec 20th | Hammerstein Ballroom@ManhattanCenter | #ROHFinalBattlehttps://t.co/jzp8mHNbgn#ROH Women’s World TV Title
Red Velvet (c) vs 'Legit' Leyla Hirsch#ROH Women’s World TV Title is on the line as the challenger @LegitLeyla takes on the champion @Thee_Red_Velvet! pic.twitter.com/jTkqaZzRFm
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) November 29, 2024