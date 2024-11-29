wrestling / News

Women’s TV Title Match Set For ROH Final Battle

November 28, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Red Velvet will defend the ROH Women’s TV Championship at ROH Final Battle. It was announced on this week’s ROH TV that Velvet will defend the championship against Leyla Hirsch at the Hammerstein Ballroom show on December 20th.

The match is the first announced for the show, which will air live on HonorClub.

