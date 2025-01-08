wrestling / News
ROH Women’s TV Title Proving Ground Match, More Set for Tomorrow’s ROH HonorClub TV
– Ring of Honor announced multiple matchups for tomorrow’s edition of ROH on HonorClub TV. Here’s the announced lineup:
* ROH Women’s TV Championship – Proving Ground Match: Red Velvet (c) vs. TBD
* Sumie Sakai vs. Hazuki (ROH Throwback)
* Trish Adora vs. Harley Cameron
* Blake Christian vs. Serpentico
* Griff Garrison vs. Boulder
* MxM Collection (Mason Madden & Mansoor) in action
* Rachael Ellering vs. Queen Aminata
* Billie Starkz in action
CAMERON V ADORA 2 is here! @harleycameron_ took the win in their 2024 clash, but can @TrishAdora202 even the score in this high-stakes rematch?
📺 Watch ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf 7/6c pic.twitter.com/tmdgWYP3eV
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) January 8, 2025
The Runway of Honor is set! MxM Collection’s @suavemansoor & @GREATBLACKOTAKU bring their stylish dominance to ROH TV!
📺 Watch ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxr3sN 7/6c pic.twitter.com/HpFoSBJX0Q
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) January 8, 2025
While navigating her role in M.I.T. the ROH TV spotlight shines on the ‘Forever Minion’ @BillieStarkz and will be in action TOMORROW!
📺 Watch ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf 7/6c pic.twitter.com/osXOZgxM9b
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) January 8, 2025
It’s a PROVING GROUND MATCH! @Thee_Red_Velvet puts her dominance to the test! Who will step up to battle for a chance at the ROH Women’s World TV Championship!
📺 Watch ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf 7/6c pic.twitter.com/VlNiZ7FfZh
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) January 8, 2025
The powerhouse @RachaelEllering collides with the regal Queen Aminata (@amisylle) as both make their return TOMORROW NIGHT on ROH TV!
📺 Watch ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxr3sN 7/6c pic.twitter.com/cWmMuPF0vJ
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) January 8, 2025
gonna beat him and then ask him why his face does that and then beat him again https://t.co/0iI7LzmTgK
— Viper Perabo 🇵🇷🐍👑 (@KingSerpentico) January 8, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Jeff Hardy Thinks He Could Have Been Bigger Than John Cena If He Lived How He Does Now
- Bully Ray On If CM Punk & Seth Rollins Legitimately Dislike Each Other
- Gabriel Iglesias Says Watching Hulk Hogan Get Booed on WWE RAW Was ‘Painful’
- Eric Bischoff Thinks WWE Raw’s Netflix Debut Will Be The Most Watched Wrestling TV Event Ever Over 24 Hours