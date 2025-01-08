wrestling / News

ROH Women’s TV Title Proving Ground Match, More Set for Tomorrow’s ROH HonorClub TV

January 8, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
ROH HonorClub TV - Billie Starkz Image Credit: ROH

– Ring of Honor announced multiple matchups for tomorrow’s edition of ROH on HonorClub TV. Here’s the announced lineup:

* ROH Women’s TV Championship – Proving Ground Match: Red Velvet (c) vs. TBD
* Sumie Sakai vs. Hazuki (ROH Throwback)
* Trish Adora vs. Harley Cameron
* Blake Christian vs. Serpentico
* Griff Garrison vs. Boulder
* MxM Collection (Mason Madden & Mansoor) in action
* Rachael Ellering vs. Queen Aminata
* Billie Starkz in action

More Trending Stories

article topics :

HonorClub, ROH TV, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading