– Ring of Honor announced multiple matchups for tomorrow’s edition of ROH on HonorClub TV. Here’s the announced lineup:

* ROH Women’s TV Championship – Proving Ground Match: Red Velvet (c) vs. TBD

* Sumie Sakai vs. Hazuki (ROH Throwback)

* Trish Adora vs. Harley Cameron

* Blake Christian vs. Serpentico

* Griff Garrison vs. Boulder

* MxM Collection (Mason Madden & Mansoor) in action

* Rachael Ellering vs. Queen Aminata

* Billie Starkz in action

