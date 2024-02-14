wrestling / News

Women’s TV Title Tournament Matchups, More Set for This Week’s ROH TV

February 14, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
ROH World TV Title Tournament 2-15-24 Image Credit: ROH

– ROH is kicking off the Women’s World TV Championship Tournament this week on ROH on HonorClub TV. Three first-round matchups have been announced, including Mercedes Martinez vs. Trish Adora, Leyla Hirsch vs. Rachael Ellering, and J-Rod vs. Queen Aminata.

The new episode debuts tomorrow, February 15 on HonorClub. You can check out the updated lineup below:

* Women’s World TV Championship Tournament Match: Mercedes Martinez vs. Trish Adora
* Women’s world TV Championship Tournament Match: Leyla Hirsch vs. Rachael Ellering
* Women’s world TV Championship Tournament Match: J-Rod vs. Queen Aminata
* Kenny King vs. Dalton Castle
* Lance Archer and The Righteous will be in trios action
* Bounty Hunter Bryan Keith in action
* The Outrunners in action
* The Infantry to be in action

