Women’s TV Title Tournament Matchups, More Set for This Week’s ROH TV
– ROH is kicking off the Women’s World TV Championship Tournament this week on ROH on HonorClub TV. Three first-round matchups have been announced, including Mercedes Martinez vs. Trish Adora, Leyla Hirsch vs. Rachael Ellering, and J-Rod vs. Queen Aminata.
The new episode debuts tomorrow, February 15 on HonorClub. You can check out the updated lineup below:
* Women’s World TV Championship Tournament Match: Mercedes Martinez vs. Trish Adora
* Women’s world TV Championship Tournament Match: Leyla Hirsch vs. Rachael Ellering
* Women’s world TV Championship Tournament Match: J-Rod vs. Queen Aminata
* Kenny King vs. Dalton Castle
* Lance Archer and The Righteous will be in trios action
* Bounty Hunter Bryan Keith in action
* The Outrunners in action
* The Infantry to be in action
