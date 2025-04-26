wrestling / News
New WWE Women’s United States Champion Crowned On WWE SmackDown
April 25, 2025 | Posted by
We have a new WWE Women’s United States champion following this week’s WWE Smackdown. Zelina Vega defeated Chelsea Green on Friday’s show to capture the championship. She pinned Green with the Code Red after The Secret Hervice were kicked out of the ringside area.
This marks Vega’s first singles championship in WWE. Green was the inaugural champion and held the title for 132 days, defeating Michin in the finals of the tournament to crown the first champion.
More Trending Stories
- Details on WWE Talent Reactions To The Rock’s Pat McAfee Interview and Comment to Busted Open’s Dave LaGreca
- Details On Rumored Plan For Travis Scott Wrestling in WWE (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- WWE Sources Reportedly Deny The Rock’s Claim About Cody Rhodes’ Creative Future
- Charlotte Flair Seemingly Responds To Leaked Comments From WrestleMania Roast