New WWE Women’s United States Champion Crowned On WWE SmackDown

We have a new WWE Women’s United States champion following this week’s WWE Smackdown. Zelina Vega defeated Chelsea Green on Friday’s show to capture the championship. She pinned Green with the Code Red after The Secret Hervice were kicked out of the ringside area.

This marks Vega’s first singles championship in WWE. Green was the inaugural champion and held the title for 132 days, defeating Michin in the finals of the tournament to crown the first champion.